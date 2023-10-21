60 Japanese Evacuees Return from Israel on SDF Plane

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Sixty Japanese nationals and four family members with foreign nationality returned to Japan from Israel, which is in conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas, on board an Air Self-Defense Force aircraft early Saturday.

The KC-767 aerial refueling and transport aircraft carrying the evacuees arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda around 3:15 a.m. Also aboard the plane were 18 South Koreans and a family member with foreign nationality.

This was the first airlifting of Japanese nationals using a Self-Defense Forces plane for evacuation from Israel or Palestine since the latest Israel-Hamas fighting broke out.

The KC-767 plane arrived in Israel Thursday night local time from Jordan, where it had been on standby. It then flew back to Japan via Jordan, carrying the evacuees.

On Oct. 14, eight Japanese nationals left Israel aboard a plane chartered by the Japanese government. On the same day, 51 Japanese people evacuated on board a South Korean military aircraft.

