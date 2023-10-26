Electric Kick Scooter Rule Violations on Rise in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of electric kick scooter users has surged in Japan, three months after regulations for the vehicle were relaxed.

At the same time, however, traffic rule violations involving such micromobility devices have also increased sharply, with related businesses and police scrambling to address the situation.

Electric kick scooters are popular mainly among people in their 20s or 30s. Following a road traffic law revision in July, people aged at least 16 can now use the motorized standup scooters without a driver's license.

"The number of registered users increased two to three times" thanks to the deregulation, said an official of Luup Inc., which rents out electric kick scooters mainly in Tokyo and other urban districts including Osaka in western Japan. The company's number of electric kick scooter rental sites stood at about 4,600 as of mid-October, up about 50 pct from the end of April.

Traffic violations involving electric kick scooters spiked following the deregulation.

