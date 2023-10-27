Tokyo Govt Creates Leaflet over Children's COVID-19 Aftereffects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government has drawn up a leaflet advising parents on how to care for children suffering from COVID-19 aftereffects.

"Aftereffects of the disease are an issue also for children," an official of the metropolitan government said, calling on parents to utilize the leaflet, which shows specific symptoms and advice on measures to take.

COVID-19 was downgraded in May to Category V, which also includes diseases such as seasonal influenza, from Category II, under the infectious disease control law.

But the novel coronavirus is not yet fully under control, and some who recovered from COVID-19, including children, are believed to be suffering from aftereffects.

The leaflet, compiled in late September and posted on the metropolitan government's website, shows a wide range of aftereffects seen among elementary and junior and senior high school students, such as listlessness, a sense of fatigue, decreased concentration, headaches and sleep disorder.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]