Donation Platform Matchmaking Firms, Local Govts in Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--A public-private platform dubbed Ariadne was launched in Japan in August, matchmaking companies hoping to donate their products and municipalities in need.

The platform not only helps improve the welfare of residents, but also allows companies to make effective use of inventories without having to throw them away.

Ariadne was taken from the name of a woman who saved a hero in Greek mythology.

Ten companies have joined the platform, through which goods including excessive inventories are provided to municipalities. The number of participating municipalities currently stands at 26.

One of the companies is Saraya Co., a manufacturer of sanitary products. Saraya has provided 8,000 baby soaps in stock to the city of Kashiwara in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka.

