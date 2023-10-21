Toyota to Exhibit Intelligent Tech at Japan Mobility Show

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Saturday that it will exhibit intelligent technologies, such as the Arene operating system to be installed mainly in electric vehicles, at the Japan Mobility Show, set to open in Tokyo on Thursday.

The plan to showcase the technologies at the former Tokyo Motor Show is part of an effort by the Japanese automaker to better compete with EV leaders Tesla Inc. and BYD Co.

Toyota is developing software to provide technologies such as an advanced driver-assistance system from 2025. It aims to further expand functions before installing them in next-generation EV models the automaker plans to release under the Lexus brand from 2026.

The Arene is aimed at improving vehicle convenience by using information such as driving data. For example, users will be able to switch driving experience based on road conditions and user preference, for the feel of sports cars or other genres of vehicles.

In the field of intelligent technology, Toyota is developing a system that will use sensors to allow users to make menu orders and bookings for nearby restaurants from inside their vehicles by voice.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]