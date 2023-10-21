Scallops, Yellowtail from Japan Promoted at Event in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese organizations promoted fishery products from the country at an event in New York on Friday, aiming to expand sales channels in the United States.

At the event selling Japanese food products, a tasting section for scallops from Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and yellowtail from the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto was set up by organizations including the Japan External Trade Organization.

The move came after China fully banned imports of fishery products from Japan in August, in protest to the release of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Japan into the ocean.

A visitor who tried scallop sashimi at the event said that it has an elegant flavor and pairs well with soy sauce.

According to the Japanese fisheries ministry, the country's scallop exports totaled 91 billion yen in 2022, with shipments to China accounting for about half of the total.

