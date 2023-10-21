Japanese Sake Brewery to Beef Up Promotion in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese sake brewery is set to beef up promotion activities in New York, joining hands with two Americans who are avid fans of the Japanese rice wine and have set up their own brewery.

In the U.S. city, Hakkaisan Brewery Co., based in the city of Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, aims to work on sake brewing using its technique and run a base to inform visitors of attractions of sake.

On Friday evening, the company, known for Hakkaisan brand products, unveiled newly built facilities and equipment to people from the dining and other industries concerned.

For sake to become a standard product in the world, it is necessary for local people to make high-quality daily drinks using local ingredients, Hakkaisan Brewery President Jiro Nagumo said.

Brian Polen, president of the partner company, Brooklyn Kura, said that making sake a globally recognized beverage is a common goal of the two firms.

