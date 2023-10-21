Ex-Japan PM Kan Not to Run in Next Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan is not planning to run in the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, it was learned Saturday.

"I want to pass it on to the next generation, considering my age and physical strength," Kan, a 77-year-old Lower House member of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters.

Kan, who now serves as supreme adviser to the CDP, has been elected to the Lower House 14 times. He represents the No. 18 constituency in Tokyo.

In a phone conversation Saturday, Kan informed CDP leader Kenta Izumi of his plan not to run in the next Lower House election, Izumi told reporters in the city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan. "I think this is a message (from Kan) that he has high expectations on the next generation," Izumi added, respecting Kan's choice.

A former civil activist, Kan won a Lower House seat for the first time in the 1980 election, running on the ticket of the Socialist Democratic Federation.

