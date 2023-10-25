Ride-Sharing Talks Starting in Japan; Taxi Industry Wary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--While talks on lifting a ban on ride-sharing are set to start in earnest in Japan, the country’s taxi industry is wary because of concerns about whether safe services would be offered and a level playing field ensured.

In a policy speech at the Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that his government will launch discussions on introducing ride-sharing services, at a time when the country faces a serious shortage of public transport drivers, especially in tourist areas and regions with falling populations.

According to the Japan Federation of Hire-Taxi Associations, the number of taxi drivers in Japan stood at roughly 230,000 as of the end of August, down by around 20 pct from the end of March 2019 due to many drivers having quit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, demand for taxis has been rising recently in line with an influx of foreign visitors to Japan, resulting in difficulties getting them.

The situation has triggered calls for the lifting of the ban on ride-sharing services, in which people use their personal vehicles to give others a ride for fees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]