Cairo Summit for Peace Ends without Joint Statement

Istanbul, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The closely watched Cairo Summit for Peace, held Saturday with the aim of preventing a further escalation in heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, ended without issuing a joint statement.

After the meeting in Cairo, the Egyptian government, the host of the summit, expressed its hope for countries to call for peace. But it is unclear whether the situation will improve.

The Cairo Summit for Peace was attended by leaders or foreign ministers from countries including Japan.

But Israel and Hamas, which effectively controls the Gaza Strip, did not send representatives to the meeting.

The United States, which has strong influence over Israel, refrained from dispatching a minister-level official.

