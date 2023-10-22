Voting Underway for 2 Japan Parliamentary By-Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Voting is underway for Sunday's two parliamentary by-elections in Japan, closely watched for predicting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's general election strategy.

Both by-elections are head-to-head battles between the ruling and opposition camps.

Balloting started at 7 a.m. Voter turnout as of 10 a.m. stood at 6.25 pct in the election in the No. 4 single-seat constituency in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, for the House of Representatives, down 2.30 percentage points from the 2021 general election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Turnout was 4.49 pct in the election for a seat in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in the district covering the neighboring western prefectures of Kochi and Tokushima, down 2.64 points from the triennial Upper House election in 2022.

The candidates in the Lower House by-election are Seiichi Suetsugu, a 60-year-old former Lower House member, who was fielded by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the country's leading opposition party, and Yozo Kaneko, 40, a former securities company worker, put up by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

