Japan's Kamikawa Meets with Abbas in Egypt

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, now visiting Egypt, held a brief meeting there with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, focusing on issues related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Islamic militant group Hamas.

Kamikawa and Abbas exchanged opinions on humanitarian assistance to people in the Gaza Strip, which is effectively controlled by Hamas, while agreeing to keep in close contact to ease the tensions and improve the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory.

It was the first time for a Japanese minister to meet with Abbas since Hamas launched its attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.

Kamikawa also held separate meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Canada, Norway and Brazil to discuss the Middle East situation.

