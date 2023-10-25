Brain-Dead Transplants Near 1,000 in Japan in 26 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Organ donations from brain-dead people are approaching 1,000 cases in Japan, 26 years after the country's organ transplant law came into force in 1997.

The number of organ donations from such people has been on the rise since the law was revised in 2010 to allow such donations with the consent of their families.

However, less than 3 pct of patients waiting for organ transplants have actually received transplants, as Japan still faces a serious shortage of organ donors.

As of last Sunday, the total number of organ donations from brain-dead people in the country stood at 998.

The annual number of such donations was only three to 13 between 1999 and 2009, but increased to 32 in 2010 thanks to the law revision, and reached a record high of 97 in 2019.

