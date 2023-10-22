Drug Scandal at Nihon Univ. American Football Club Seen Spreading

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The drug scandal at Nihon University's American football club may spread further with new allegations that 10 or more members of the club may have used cannabis, it was learned Sunday.

This suspicion was reported to a meeting in August of more than 30 executives of the private university, including Mariko Hayashi, chair of its Board of Trustees, according to informed sources.

According to the minutes of the Aug. 25 meeting, a member of the American football club reported to its head coach Aug. 23 the use of cannabis together with nine other members.

The university executives were informed at the meeting that 10 or more club members, including those who were questioned by the Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo on a voluntary basis, may have been involved in the use of cannabis.

One of the members said that two people, including Noriyasu Kitabatake, 21, a third-year student, who has been indicted on suspicion of violating the drug control law, purchased cannabis from high school friends.

