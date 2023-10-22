Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japan-South Korea cultural exchange festival was held in Seoul on Sunday, attracting a large number of visitors amid improving relations between the two East Asian neighbors.

The event came at a time when travel to Japan is unprecedentedly popular among South Koreans also on the back of the depreciation of the Japanese yen.

By country or region, the number of South Korean travelers to Japan is largest, and similarly, Japanese people top the list of foreign visitors to South Korea, Iwao Horii, Japanese state minister for foreign affairs, said in a speech at the event.

Horii also said that he wants South Koreans to pay attention to attractions of regional areas in Japan and visit such places.

At the festival venue, booths introducing Japanese local specialties and sightseeing spots were set up. A long line was formed at Miyagi Prefecture's booth, where visitors can taste Kenkonichi, a sake brand from the northeastern Japan prefecture.

