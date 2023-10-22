Japan, U.S., S. Korea Conduct 1st Joint Air Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea conducted a joint aerial drill over waters south of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday.

It was the first joint aerial drill among the three countries, according to the South Korean military. The latest exercise was apparently intended to keep a check on North Korea, which continues nuclear and missile development.

A B-52 nuclear-capable strategic bomber and F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. military, as well as fighters from the South Korean air force and Japan's Air Self-Defense Force took part in the drill.

The B-52 was escorted by other participating aircraft in the drill, and they conducted formation flights, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

At their meeting in August, the leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed to strengthen their security cooperation, including carrying out joint exercises regularly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]