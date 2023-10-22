LDP Loses in Upper House By-Election in Blow to PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--A candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is certain to have lost in Sunday's by-election for a seat in Japan's House of Councillors, dealing a heavy blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The result may shake the foundation of the Kishida administration, for which public support is plunging, while opposition parties are expected to gain momentum.

Kishida may also find it difficult to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, for a general election by the end of this year, political watchers said.

The seat contested in the Upper House by-election is for the district covering the neighboring western prefectures of Kochi and Tokushima.

Also on Sunday, a Lower House by-election was held in the No. 4 single-seat constituency in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

