LDP Loses One of 2 Closely Watched By-Elections

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party lost one of the two parliamentary by-elections held Sunday, with the results possibly making it difficult for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, by year-end.

The LDP won the other by-election. But the outcomes are expected to deal a blow to Kishida, also president of the LDP. The party had both contested seats before the elections.

The by-elections, both head-to-head battles between the ruling and opposition sides, were the first parliamentary polls since Kishida reshuffled his cabinet and the LDP's leadership team in mid-September.

On Monday, Kishida is set to deliver a policy speech at the extraordinary Diet session that opened Friday. Following the speech, full-scale parliamentary debates between the ruling and opposition blocs will kick off.

Although Kishida will stress his resolve to shore up the economy by compiling a set of new measures during the Diet debates, the view is expected to grow that it is difficult for the prime minister to dissolve the Lower House for a general election by the end of this year as the LDP lost one of the by-elections.

