Kishida Says He Takes Election Results Seriously

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he is taking seriously the outcome of Sunday's parliamentary by-elections in which his ruling Liberal Democratic Party lost one of the two races.

"We're taking the results seriously and will make every effort to deal with the situation," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

He declined to discuss a possible snap election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

"We have to face and tackle one by one the issues that cannot be postponed. Now is the time to focus on that. I'm not thinking about anything else right now," he said.

Jun Azumi, parliamentary affairs chief at the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters that the results of the by-elections showed that many people are uncomfortable with and distrustful of the Kishida cabinet.

