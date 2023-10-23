Kishida to Vow to Cut Taxes in Parliamentary Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will use his parliamentary speech on Monday to pledge to return part of higher tax revenue to the people to help cushion the impact of rising prices.

Kishida will tell both chambers of parliament that the government will take temporary steps to get the country fully out of deflation, according to government officials.

He will express an intention to formally instruct the tax panels of his Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, to consider tax cuts at a meeting of government and ruling coalition officials on Thursday.

On Friday, the prime minister asked the ruling parties' policy and tax panel chiefs to consider reducing income and other taxes.

Tax cuts will be part of an economic package that the government is expected to adopt as early as Nov. 2.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]