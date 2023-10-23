Location Data May Have Been Exposed via Japanese App

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Location data and chat history of over two million users of Japanese app NauNau may have been exposed temporarily to outsiders, Mobile Factory Inc., the parent of its operator, said Monday.

The location-sharing service has been suspended since Saturday and will not be resumed until the investigation of the cause finishes and countermeasures are implemented, Mobile Factory said.

NauNau allows users to know real-time location of their families and friends who use the same app. Downloaded over 4.5 million times, the app is popular among young generations.

Mobile Factory said that a lack of security controls is believed to have caused the problem.

The company offered an apology and pledged to strengthen its security and the management of data including personal information.

