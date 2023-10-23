Japan FTC Launches Probe into Google

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission said Monday that it has opened an investigation into Google LLC on suspicion of unreasonably demanding that smartphone makers favor its apps over rival products, in violation of the antimonopoly law.

It was the first time for the FTC to disclose an individual case at the initial stage of its probe.

U.S. and European regulatory authorities concluded through their investigations into the U.S. technology giant that the company unfairly restricted competition for more than a decade. The FTC suspects that Google may have tried to take an advantageous position in the Japanese smartphone market.

According to the FTC, Google allegedly asked Android mobile device makers to install on their devices its own search app Google Search and browser app Google Chrome in exchange for allowing their devices to feature its dedicated app store. Google also requested that the apps be given preferential treatment when makers decide where to place their icons on screen.

The U.S. firm also allegedly formed contracts with smartphone makers to provide them with part of advertising revenues in exchange for not preinstalling rival search engine apps on their devices, the FTC said.

