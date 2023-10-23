Japan FTC to Launch Probe into Google

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission said Monday that it will open an investigation into Google on suspicion of unreasonably demanding that smartphone makers give priority to its apps over rival products, in violation of the antimonopoly law.

It was the first time for the FTC to announce an individual case at the initial stage of its screening.

U.S. and European regulatory authorities concluded in their investigations into the U.S. technology giant that the company has been unfairly restricting competition for more than a decade. The FTC also suspects that Google may have tried to take an advantageous position in the Japanese smartphone market.

According to the FTC, Google allegedly asked Android device makers to include in their devices its own search app "Google Search" and browser app "Google Chrome" in exchange for allowing their devices to feature its dedicated app store, and to give such apps preferential on-screen placement.

The U.S. firm also allegedly formed contracts with smartphone makers to provide them with part of advertising revenues in exchange for not using rival search engine apps, the FTC said.

