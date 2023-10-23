Kishida Vows Tax Revenue Return with Income Tax Cut in Mind

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a policy speech delivered Monday, vowed to give back to the people part of increased tax revenues to ease their burdens, under the government's planned comprehensive economic policy package, with an income tax cut in mind.

In the speech before the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, Kishida said that his government will consider the next three years or so as a period of change to further boost the country's supply capabilities. During this period, the country will focus on backing large investments in semiconductors, decarbonization and other fields, he said.

The new economic policy package is expected to receive cabinet approval as early as Nov. 2.

Kishida in his speech stressed that delivering returns to the people to help them live through higher prices and enhancing Japan's supply capabilities are two halves that make a whole.

Noting that wage hikes have not yet caught up with the pace of price increases, the prime minister said that measures to give back part of tax revenues to the people will only be a temporary solution toward fully overcoming deflation. Kishida said that he will give instructions at a meeting between the government and the ruling camp to swiftly discuss such measures at the ruling parties' tax system research commissions. He did not mention specific tax items.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]