Toyota to Reopen Plants in Japan Thurs.

Nagoya, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that operations will be resumed Thursday morning at remaining plants it shut due to a fire at a parts supplier Oct. 16.

The fire broke out at Chuo Spring Co.'s plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. Production resumed at the spring plant Saturday.

The fire disrupted the supply of parts, forcing Toyota to suspend operations at three plants on the evening of Oct. 16. The number of affected Toyota production lines had expanded to 13 at eight plants by Friday.

On Monday, Toyota plants in areas including the northeastern Japan prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi that were able to secure parts resumed production. Still, eight lines at six plants remain out of operation.

The suspensions at Toyota plants have also affected other parts suppliers.

