Toyota to Resume Operations at All Plants by Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that production operations will resume by Thursday morning at all of the vehicle plants the group halted due to last week's fire at a parts supplier.

The final plant to resume operations will be Gifu Auto Body Co.'s headquarters plant in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, central Japan.

The fire began on Oct. 16 at supplier Chuo Spring Co.'s Fujioka plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, neighboring Gifu. Production resumed on Saturday at the plant, which produces chassis springs designed to improve the ride comfort of vehicles.

The blaze disrupted parts supplies, forcing Toyota to suspend operations at three plants on the evening of Oct. 16. Suspended Toyota group facilities had increased to 13 production lines at eight plants by Friday.

On Monday, Toyota group plants in areas including the northeastern prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi resumed production as necessary parts were secured.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]