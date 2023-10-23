CDP, JCP Agree to Cooperate in Next Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Part of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party on Monday agreed to cooperate in the next general election for the House of Representatives.

The two parties will begin talks to adjust their candidates and basic policies to prepare for the next election of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

CDP President Kenta Izumi initially rejected election cooperation with the JCP. In response to protests from some CDP members, however, he decided to allow cooperation with the JCP through the Civil Alliance for Peace and Constitutionalism, an organization to get opposition parties to fight together.

In his meeting with JCP leader Kazuo Shii, Izumi expressed a wish to work with the JCP to "maximize the number of seats opposition parties will win in the next general election."

"We must topple (Prime Minister Fumio) Kishida's administration," Shii said.

