Japan, China Leaders Mark Peace Pact 45th Anniversary

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang exchanged messages commemorating the 45th anniversary of the effectuation of their countries' peace and friendship treaty on Monday.

In his message, Kishida expressed his willingness to contribute to further developing bilateral ties.

"Faced with a number of challenges and matters of concern, Japan and China need to work on building a constructive, stable relationship," he said.

Li said Beijing will endeavor to build a China-Japan relationship that meets the needs of the new era.

The messages were read out at a commemorative ceremony held at a Tokyo hotel.

