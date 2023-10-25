Criticism Wanes in China over Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Criticism has waned in China over Japan’s release of treated wastewater from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 power plant into the ocean as consumers shun not only Japanese but also Chinese fishery products.

“It’s China that takes a bigger hit from this issue,” stressed an executive of a Japanese company operating in China that imports and exports marine products.

Before and after the first round of the water release began on Aug. 24, Chinese state-run media outlets, as well as government officials, blasted the discharge, describing the water as “nuclear-contaminated.”

China’s imports of Japanese fishery products slumped to zero in September after the country imposed a blanket ban on such products in response to the start of the first round.

But the impact was not limited to imports from Japan. Chinese demand for fishery products including domestic ones has shrunk, triggering job losses in relevant industries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]