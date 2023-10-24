Nihon University Again Disqualified for Subsidy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Promotion and Mutual Aid Corp. for Private Schools of Japan decided Monday that it will not provide any operating expenditure subsidy to scandal-tainted Nihon University this academic year again.

The move reflects continuing problems with the private university’s governance, including its poor handling of a scandal over drug use by members of its American football club.

The university will fail to receive the subsidy entirely for the third straight year.

According to the corporation for private schools, it reduces or cancels a subsidy if a teacher or executive of a school is arrested or charged in a criminal case related to school management.

This year, the organization could have decided to pay part of the subsidy to Nihon University if there had been any improvement on its governance. But no such decision was made.

