Kishida Aims to Return Tax Revenue Increases of Past 2 Years

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday tax revenue increases from the last two years should be returned to people in the form of a tax.

At a meeting of executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida underlined the need to ease the burden on the public as wage growth has not yet outpaced rising prices.

"We should consider ways of returning (the increases), including an income tax cut" to directly push up disposable income, he said.

Japan's tax revenue grew by over 6 trillion yen in fiscal 2021 and by over 4 trillion yen in fiscal 2022.

Also at the meeting, Kishida said his administration will urge the business and labor communities to shift from a deflationary mindset to achieve substantial wage hikes next year.

