Nidec Posts Record Profits for Fiscal 1st Half

Kyoto, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Nidec Corp. on Monday reported record revenue and profits for its fiscal first half ended last month, thanks to strong sales of industrial products such as motors for generators mainly in the United States.

The Japanese motor maker also benefited from a weaker yen as well as structural reform that helped to push down fixed costs.

Consolidated net profit surged 22.4 pct from a year earlier to 106 billion yen, while operating profit climbed 20.1 pct to 115.7 billion yen. Revenue rose 2.6 pct to 1,160.6 billion yen.

The company saw operating profit from its automotive products plunge 51.6 pct from the April-June quarter mainly due to increased development investments aimed at expanding its lineup of motors for electric vehicles.

Nidec kept its earnings forecasts for the full year through March 2024 unchanged.

