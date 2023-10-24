IAEA Begins Review of Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--A task force of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday began its review of Japan's release of treated water from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

It is the agency's first review of the release since the nuclear plant started discharging the treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, on Aug. 24.

The review will last until Friday. It is being joined by experts from 11 countries, including Britain, the United States, France, China, South Korea and Russia.

The IAEA plans to compile a report on the review by the end of this year.

IAEA Deputy Director General Lydie Evrard said at the opening session of the review in Tokyo that the review will be independent and objective and based on scientific proof.

