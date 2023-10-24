Japan to Extend Gasoline, Power, Gas Relief to April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to extend relief measures aimed at lowering gasoline prices and electricity and gas fees until the end of April next year, informed sources said Tuesday.

The extension is expected to be included in an economic package that the government plans to adopt soon.

The government presented a draft of the economic package at policy research council meetings of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, on Tuesday, aiming to have it adopted at a cabinet meeting on Nov. 2.

The draft says the government will work on the early passage of the fiscal 2023 supplementary budget, which will be used to finance the economic package.

Meanwhile, the draft does not mention the scale or duration of income tax cuts or benefits for low-income households that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed the ruling parties to consider. Final decisions on the specifics of these measures are expected to be made after discussions within the ruling camp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]