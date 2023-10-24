Japan Gathering Info on Abduction Suspect

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police are gathering information about the whereabouts of a South Korean suspect in an abduction by North Korea of a Japanese national, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

Matsuno made the remarks at a press conference, asked about a news report that Tokyo has received information from South Korea on the suspect's death.

The suspect, who is on an international wanted list, allegedly carried out the abduction of Tadaaki Hara, a resident of the western Japan city of Osaka, in 1980.

Tokyo is contacting Seoul for information on the whereabouts of the South Korean suspect, a Japanese government official said.

