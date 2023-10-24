Yamada Named Japan's New Ambassador to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to appoint Shigeo Yamada, former senior deputy foreign minister, as new ambassador to the United States.

The government also approved the appointment of Kenji Kanasugi, ambassador to Indonesia, as ambassador to China.

It also named Akira Muto, former head of the Foreign Ministry's Foreign Service Training Institute, as ambassador to Russia, Kazuyuki Yamazaki, ambassador to the Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Geneva, as ambassador to the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations and Yasushi Masaki, ambassador of the Mission of Japan to the European Union, as ambassador to Indonesia.

The appointments took effect on the same day.

