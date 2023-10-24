Suspect in N. Korean Abduction of Japanese National May Have Died

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--South Korea informed Japan a year ago that a South Korean man suspected of abducting a Japanese national to North Korea in 1980 died in South Korea several years ago, investigative sources said Tuesday.

In 2006, Japanese police obtained an arrest warrant for the South Korean man, Kim Kil-uk, who is a former agent, on suspicions including kidnapping Tadaaki Hara to take him abroad, and placed Kim on an international wanted list.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department will ask South Korea to send the death certificate for Kim and other documents as evidence. The police plan to send papers on Kim to Japanese prosecutors as soon as his death is confirmed.

If Kim's death is confirmed, it will be the first among 11 individuals who have been placed on an international wanted list over North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago. Kim would be 95 years old if he is alive.

Kim and Shin Kwang Soo, a 94-year-old North Korean agent, are suspected of together luring Hara to the Aoshima coast in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and abducting him to North Korea on a spy ship in June 1980.

