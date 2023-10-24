Kishida Vows to Consider Income Tax Cut Swiftly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday expressed an eagerness to swiftly consider an income tax cut and other economic measures.

"We'll consider (economic measures), including an income tax cut, immediately," Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. The government plans to compile an economic package early next month.

"We need to respond with a sense of speed to the needs of low-income earners, who are suffering the most from inflation," Kishida also said.

"It's also necessary to directly shore up disposable incomes and ease the burden on the public from higher prices," he added, stressing the need for an income tax cut and other measures.

"We'll keep taking policy steps with a strong impact on people's lives," he continued.

