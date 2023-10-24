Japan Govt Punishes Bigmotor for Traffic Law Violations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry Tuesday slapped used car dealer Bigmotor Co. with administrative penalties, confirming road traffic law violations at 34 outlets across the country.

It is the first time regulatory authorities have imposed a penalty on Bigmotor since a series of problems involving the company, such as padding car repair charges to get bigger automobile insurance payouts, came to light in summer.

The ministry ordered the 34 outlets to suspend maintenance and vehicle inspections for 10 to 180 days. Of them, 12 took the heaviest punishment of having their designations as private vehicle inspection stations revoked.

Bigmotor was also ordered to dismiss 24 vehicle inspectors found to have been involved in the wrongdoing.

In July, the ministry conducted unannounced on-site investigations of 34 Bigmotor outlets in 24 prefectures. Practices violating the road traffic law were confirmed at all 34 garages attached to the outlets.

