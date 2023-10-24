Japan to Provide 10 M. Dollars in Grant Aid for Gaza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide 10 million dollars in emergency grant aid in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Through the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Japan will provide assistance in the fields of food, water and medical care.

At a press conference, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said that an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on the Palestinian situation to be held on Thursday will be an important gathering. "We will respond actively to help calm the situation," she added.

