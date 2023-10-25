Japan to Offer Aid to Local Govts over Bear Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry said Tuesday that it plans to offer emergency aid to local governments to help them address the recent surge in the number of bear attacks on people.

The aid will be provided mainly to the northern prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate and Akita, where such incidents have happened frequently, to cover bear survey and catch costs.

The number of bear-caused deaths and injuries in the country has been growing rapidly this fiscal year, totaling 105 as of the end of September, according to the ministry.

Due to the poor acorn crops this year, bears may wander near people's homes until around December, when the animals go into hibernation, the ministry warned.

At a press conference, Environment Minister Shintaro Ito called on people to maintain distance with bears.

