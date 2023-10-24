INTERVIEW: Rapidus Eyes More Chip Plants in Hokkaido's Chitose

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Rapidus Corp. selected Hokkaido's Chitose in northern Japan as the site of its semiconductor plant under construction, aiming to build more plants there, its chairman told Jiji Press on Tuesday.

"We selected the city of Chitose with the intention of building our second and third plants," said Tetsuro Higashi, chairman of Rapidus, which aims to develop and make next-generation chips.

Rapidus is expected to invest a total of 5 trillion yen before the company starts mass production in Chitose.

In an interview, Higashi suggested that his company aims to seek support from the government for most of the 2 trillion yen to be spent on research and development.

"We'll consider options including an initial public offering, state subsidies and loans from private institutions" as means of covering the 3 trillion yen needed mainly for the mass production, he also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]