Mitsubishi Motors to Quit Vehicle Production in China

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Tuesday that it will quit vehicle production in China.

For the local production, the automaker set up a joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. and Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. in 2012. The Japanese companies' shares in the joint venture will be transferred to the Chinese company.

Mitsubishi Motors will book an extraordinary loss of 24.3 billion yen for the current business year ending in March 2024 as a result of the withdrawal. But there is no change to its earnings forecast for the year at this point, the company said.

In China, the shift to electric vehicles is progressing rapidly. Mitsubishi Motors has been lagging in the trend, with its profitability there deteriorating.

"The shift to electric vehicles is accelerating faster than expected, and consumers are rapidly undergoing significant changes in their brand and segment choices," the automaker said in a statement.

