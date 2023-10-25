Japan Mulling 40,000-Yen Income Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the ruling camp are considering the idea of cutting income tax by a uniform 40,000 yen per taxpayer as part of upcoming comprehensive economic measures, informed sources said Tuesday.

They are also looking at reducing the income tax by an additional 40,000 yen per dependent family member. Also being considered is the idea of paying a cash benefit of 70,000 yen to low-income households exempted from residential tax payments

Those ideas emerged after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his eagerness to return part of the tax revenue growth in the recent years to the public. The total amount to be returned through the tax cut and the cash benefit may reach some 5 trillion yen.

The government presented a draft of its planned economic package at meetings of Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, aiming to make a cabinet decision on the package Nov. 2.

Kishida plans to instruct the tax system research commissions of the two parties to accelerate talks on how to give back part of the tax revenue growth to the public at a policy meeting between the government and the ruling camp Thursday.

