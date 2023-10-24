Japan, Denmark to Cooperate in Floating Offshore Wind Power

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it has reached a basic agreement with the Danish government on technical cooperation in the area of floating offshore wind power generation.

Japan and Denmark, which has world-class wind turbine makers, will establish a bilateral framework to promote research and development and personnel exchanges across the business, government and academic sectors.

Tokyo aims to promote offshore wind power generation, along with the envisioned production of hydrogen and ammonia using electricity generated by wind power to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

On Tuesday, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen signed the basic agreement in Tokyo.

"We want to further strengthen cooperation to expand the market" for floating offshore wind power generation, Nishimura said.

