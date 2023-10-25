Japan MOF Raises Economic Views for 4 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Finance in a quarterly report released Wednesday raised its economic assessments for four of the country's 11 regions, citing pickups in consumption.

The four regions are Hokkaido, Tokai, Kyushu and Okinawa. Consumption has been brisk since the government lowered in May the category of COVID-19 under the infectious disease control law, the ministry said.

The MOF kept its views on the economies of the other seven regions unchanged.

In the report, compiled at the day's meeting of the chiefs of its local finance bureaus, the ministry said that the country's economy is starting to recover moderately as a whole, the same assessment as that given in July.

In drawing up the report, participants at the meeting examined regional economic conditions in the past three months based on data and indicators, and interviews with companies.

