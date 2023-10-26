Japan, Denmark Agree to Work for Free Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday agreed to work together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Kishida and Frederiksen also adopted a joint statement to deepen the strategic partnership between their countries. It was the first joint statement between the two countries' leaders since the one issued in 2014.

At a joint press conference with Kishida, Frederiksen pointed to the need to cooperate in the area of economic security apparently with China in mind.

The security of the Indo-Pacific region and that of Europe are closely connected, she said.

In their meeting at the prime minister's office, the two leaders confirmed close cooperation to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Islamist militant group Hamas, which governs the Palestinian territory.

