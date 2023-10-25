Kishida Eager to Amend Constitution as LDP Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida demonstrated Wednesday his willingness to revise the Constitution while he is serving as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"There is no change in my desire to realize (the amendment) during my term as president (of the LDP)," Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Kishida rejected an opposition-proposed consumption tax cut to mitigate the impact of soaring prices, saying, "I'm not considering lowering the rate of the consumption tax, which is supposed to be the funding source for social security measures."

He also refused to scrap the newly introduced invoice system, which is criticized for making small businesses and freelance workers pay more in consumption tax, claiming that it is "necessary to ensure the appropriateness of taxation under the multiple tax rates."

Meanwhile, Kishida pledged efforts to submit a bill to the next ordinary Diet session at the earliest to prevent people with a record of sex offenses from getting jobs involving contact with children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]