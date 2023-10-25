Japan Top Court Says Surgery Rule for Sex Change Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Wednesday found that a law provision effectively requiring transgender people to be surgically sterilized when they change their legal gender is unconstitutional and void.

The top court's Grand Bench, presided over by Chief Justice Saburo Tokura, made the decision in a special appeal in which the constitutionality of the provision of the special law on gender dysphoria was at stake.

"The provision forces them harshly to choose between having physically invasive surgery or giving up gender change," the Grand Bench said. Fifteen justices of the Grand Bench made the decision unanimously.

It was the 12th time in the country's postwar history for the Supreme Court to find a law provision unconstitutional. The Diet, Japan's parliament, will be pressured to review the provision.

The special appeal was filed by a transgender woman who challenged two of five requirements of the provision that a person must meet to switch gender on the family registry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]