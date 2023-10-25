Japan Govt to Respond Properly to Ruling on Sex Change Rule

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will respond appropriately to a Supreme Court ruling issued Wednesday that a law provision effectively requiring sterilization surgery to change legal gender unconstitutional, an official said.

"We don't have the details at this point," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya told a press conference. "Relevant government agencies will scrutinize the decision and respond appropriately."

As the ruling found the provision to be void, the Diet, the country's parliament, needs to revise the special law on gender dysphoria.

"We take the ruling seriously," a senior Justice Ministry official said.

Satsuki Katayama, co-head of a conservative group of the Liberal Democratic Party calling for maintaining the provision, said she cannot comment before scrutinizing the ruling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]